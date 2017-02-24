Paul George Ominously Calls Trade Deadline ‘Dark Moment Of Uncertainty’

Share this:

Tweet







If you think the never-ending rumors on NBA trade deadline day are confusing as a fan, imagine what it’s like to be one of the players whose name keeps coming up.

No name was brought up more Thursday than Paul George. The Indiana Pacers ultimately kept the superstar forward, but they reportedly were involved in trade talks, including with the Boston Celtics.

So how did George feel about all the rumors?

Paul George to reporters in Indianapolis 😳 pic.twitter.com/zjPHGhOYpD — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 24, 2017

Yikes. That doesn’t sound like an ideal situation in Indiana.

George can opt out of his contract after next season, which he almost certainly will do. And there have been multiple rumors about him wanting to play for the Los Angeles Lakers. He addressed that, too, Thursday.

Watch: Is #Pacers Paul George headed to L.A.? PG responds. More Pacers coverage at https://t.co/33Ugb8JEvw pic.twitter.com/WkgkN97yWO — Clark Wade (@ClarkWade34) February 23, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images