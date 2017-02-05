Paul Pierce Shows Tom Brady, Patriots Love Before Final Game In Boston

Share this:

BOSTON — Paul Pierce’s heart still is in Boston, and that was evident the moment he arrived at TD Garden on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Clippers forward, in town for his final game at the Garden against the Celtics, strolled into the arena Sunday morning fully decked out in New England Patriots gear.

The Patriots, of course, are battling the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI later in the evening. Pierce hasn’t been shy about his unabashed Patriots love, so you’d better believe he’s picking New England in the big game.

The 39-year-old also showered praise on Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who in his unbiased opinion is the greatest quarterback of all time. Brady is two months older than Pierce, but the NBA veteran believes TB12 still has plenty left in the tank.

“In my eyes, he’s the greatest quarterback to ever play,” Pierce said before Sunday’s Celtics-Clippers game. “I mean, for him to be doing this at the age he’s doing it and defying all the odds as a football player and a football quarterback, that just shows you what greatness can do.

“He is one of the greatest. It looks like he can do this for another five years, so hopefully he can go out there and win another Super Bowl for the city.”