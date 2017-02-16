Pelicans’ Anthony Davis Not Planning On Leaving New Orleans Any Time Soon

Share this:

Tweet







Sorry, NBA fans, but Anthony Davis isn’t coming to your favorite team next season.

The New Orleans Pelicans big man’s name has come up in plenty of trade rumors, as is custom when a star player is on a bad team. But despite the Pelicans’ 23-34 record, Davis says he has no intention of going anywhere.

“I don’t plan on leaving, so make sure you write that down,” David told reporters Tuesday, via The Times-Picayune’s Jeff Duncan.

The Pelicans gave Davis a five-year, $145 million maximum contract this past offseason, so the Unibrow isn’t due to become a free agent until 2021. But that hasn’t stopped rumors from swirling that Davis and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook could eventually play together with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I don’t pay attention to (the rumors),” Davis said. “I don’t know who said it or how it came about. I’m with the Pelicans right now.”

Davis is averaging 27.7 points per game and 12 rebounds to go with a .503 field-goal percentage over 53 games. If he wants to stick around, it’s hard to imagine the Pelicans going against his wishes and trading him.

The only other way Davis could leave New Orleans is if he asks for a trade, so it looks like you can put all your trade machine scenarios to bed, at least for now.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Bush/USA TODAY Sports Images