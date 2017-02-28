Petco Park Flooded During San Diego’s Crazy Rain Storm

Share this:

If the San Diego Padres ever consider changing their nickname, “The Ducks” could be an apt moniker.

The field at Petco Park, the Padres’ home stadium, was flooded with water Monday when heavy rainstorms hit the San Diego area. The drainage system at the 13-year-old venue couldn’t handle the volume of water, and Petco Park turned into “Petco Pond.” This photo FOX-5 San Diego shared Monday on Twitter suggests Ducks had hours of fun swimming in the outfield.

Good thing @Padres are in Arizona for #Springtraining — Petco Park flooded today https://t.co/YxeVwo8kqA pic.twitter.com/EhsVhA2CQb — FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) February 28, 2017

Thankfully, the Padres are in Peoria, Arizona for spring training. There also was no grass on the field since groundskeepers had previously removed it for a recent monster-truck rally.

The drainage system eventually rid the field of water, and groundskeepers resumed laying turf.

Sunshine is back in San Diego and all is back to normal. A third of the playing field has already been laid! pic.twitter.com/91KFmvrAEx — Petco Park (@PetcoPark) February 28, 2017

The turf at Petco Park should be in pristine condition when the World Baseball Classic comes to town from March 14-19.

That is, unless the ducks return to claim what was theirs for a moment in time.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images