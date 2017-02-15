‘Pillow Talk Show’ Puts Tom Brady-Vs.-Peyton Manning Debate To Bed, And More

Share this:

Anything goes on Super Bowl Radio Row, so why wouldn’t a grown man wearing pajamas be able to talk to sports’ biggest stars about the hottest issues?

Welcome to “Pillow Talk Show,” hosted by Max Berkowitz. In the debut episode, Max tackles Houston and chats with people such as Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, Papa John’s founder John Schnatter, UFC champion Amanda Nunes and former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson.

Watch in the video player above, then follow "Pillow Talk Show" on Facebook, on Twitter and on Instagram, and come back to NESN.com throughout the year for new episodes of your favorite unscripted sports and entertainment talk show filmed on a bed.