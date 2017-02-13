Poll Shows 2017 NFL Draft Prospects Want To Play For Bill Belichick

Share this:

This probably won’t surprise you, especially if you’re a New England Patriots fan, but a lot of players coming out of college want to play for Bill Belichick.

According to NFL.com, College Football 24/7 polled 25 prospects for the 2017 NFL Draft last month at the Reese’s Senior Bowl on various football-related questions. One of the questions: Which NFL coach would you most like to play for?

Belichick received the most votes (7), narrowly beating out Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks. The voting took place before the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, though, so perhaps even more prospects would choose the New England head coach following that comeback victory.

In any event, the complete results are below.

Bill Belichick, Patriots (7)

Pete Carroll, Seahawks (5)

Mike Tomlin, Steelers (3)

Dan Quinn, Falcons (3)

Jason Garrett, Cowboys (2)

Sean Payton, Saints (1)

Andy Reid, Chiefs (1)

Bill Cowher (1)

Mike Smith, Bucs defensive coordinator (1)

Rex Ryan (1)

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images