Pope Francis might not be the biggest football fan on Earth, but he’s aware of the biggest game on the planet.

The head of the Catholic church delivered a special message Sunday ahead of Super Bowl LI. In it, Pope Francis invoked the sports’ highest ideals in calling for peace and solidarity around the world.

On this special day, we bring you a very special message from Pope Francis (@Pontifex). #SB51 pic.twitter.com/LtNlcpCnYy — Houston Super Bowl (@HouSuperBowl) February 5, 2017

He makes a solid point.

Now let the game begin.