Potential Aaron Hernandez Trial Juror Dismissed After Arriving In Patriots Hat

One New England Patriots fan didn’t bother pretending to be impartial in Aaron Hernandez’s looming double-murder trial.

A potential juror in Hernandez’s trial wore a New England Patriots hat to Suffolk Superior Court on Tuesday, according to The Boston Herald’s Laurel J. Sweet. Court officers made him take off the hat. Needless to say, he was among the 64 people who were dismissed from the jury pool.

That leaves 119 potential jurors remaining in the pool, with another 200 expected to arrive for vetting Wednesday.

Hernandez, a former Patriots tight end, is accused of shooting Daniel Jorge Correia de Abreu and Safiro Teixeira to death on July 16, 2012 in Boston. His trial is expected to begin on March 1.

Hernandez already is serving a life sentence in prison for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.

