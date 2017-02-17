Potential Juror Believed Aaron Hernandez Trial Was About Deflategate

Share this:

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez has been accused and found guilty of some unspeakable acts of violence, but one thing that he isn’t guilty of is having a hand in the Deflategate scandal.

A potential juror in Hernandez’s upcoming double-murder trial, however, had a different impression about what the former tight end was being charged with, according to Travis Andersen of The Boston Globe.

A woman who was identified as Juror 13, told Suffolk Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Locke that her knowledge of the case was minimal, except for a conversation she overheard from co-workers. She said she thought they had mentioned Hernandez’s name in connection with Deflategate which drew laughs from the former tight end and his defense team.

“Deflategate has nothing to do with this case at all,” Locke said according to Andersen.

The woman said she was aware of that but that’s just what her co-workers were talking about.

She was dismissed from service.

Hernandez is charged with two counts of murder in the drive-by shootings of Daniel Jorge Correia de Abreu and Safiro Teixeira Furtado in Boston’s South End on July 16, 2012.

The former tight end is already serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.

