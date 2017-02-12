President Trump Uses Gold Driver While Hosting Japanese Prime Minister

Share this:

President Donald Trump is known for many things including his controversial policies, late-night Twitter rants, golf courses and his love of things that are clad in gold.

What do the latter two have in common?

Well, normally not much, but the president hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe this past weekend, and Abe gifted the president with the most Donald Trump golf club that has ever been created a few months ago.

Here's the $3,755 gold, anti-slice golf driver Shinzo Abe gave Trump a few months ago pic.twitter.com/tWDWDzAbyq — Brian Sozzi (@BrianSozzi) February 10, 2017

The president and Prime Minister Abe finally got to test out the gold-plated ball striker at a few of Trump’s courses over the weekend, and Politico got a glimpse of the president wielding his new driver.

In @POLITICO Playbook: Palm Beach update: pix of Trump on driving range + inside Steve Schwarzman's 70th bday bash: https://t.co/eyJAECTeGb pic.twitter.com/WlY2xU0Use — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) February 12, 2017

We sure hope that anti-slice technology works.

