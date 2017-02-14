Champions League: PSG Stuns Barcelona; Angel di Maria, Edinson Cavani Shine On Their Birthday

Share this:

Edinson Cavani, Angel di Maria and their Paris Saint-Germain teammates were in the mood for love, and goals, Tuesday.

Cavani, di Maria and Co. starred in PSG’s shock 4-0 win over Barcelona in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 series. The result positions PSG to advance to the quarterfinals, but the French side still must finish the job when it visits Barcelona on March 8 in the second leg.

Cavani and di Maria both celebrated their birthdays Tuesday in a manner that will endear them to PSG fans for years to game. If only di Maria and Cavani could turn 29 and 30, respectively, every game day.

Di Maria kicked off PSG’s Valentine’s Day party in the 18th minute with this stunning free kick.

Birthday boy Angel Di Maria spreads the love on #Valentines Day with this free kick goal vs Barcelona. 💙💙 #UCL https://t.co/jd7y1BqG8h — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 14, 2017

Julian Draxler marked his Champions League debut for PSG by doubling its with a fine low shot in the 40th minute.

Julian Draxler this season: 0 goals in 14 matches for Wolfsburg.

5 goals in 9 matches for PSG. 😳 #PSGFCB #UCL https://t.co/ETnEg8z6QC — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 14, 2017

3 – Julian Draxler scored on his debut in all 3 competitions that he appeared for Paris Saint-Germain. Impact. #UCL #PSGFCB pic.twitter.com/dl0WX32Xma — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) February 14, 2017

Barcelona needad to improve on its first-half showing, but di Maria dashed those hopes in the 55th minute when he struck again.

2 – Angel Di Maria is the only player to have scored two goals from outside the box in a #UCL game vs Barcelona (since 2003/04). Stellar. pic.twitter.com/OMdwEZUyUg — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 14, 2017

Di Maria’s fellow birthday boy, Cavani, then made it a rout with this 72nd-minute goal.

Barcelona has reached the quarterfinals for a record nine consecutive years during what is the most-glorious era in its history.

PSG’s historic Valentine’s Day drubbing might have just ended that streak.

4 – No side has ever overturned a 4+ goal deficit to progress in the Champions League knockout stages. Massacre. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 14, 2017

Barcelona have conceded 4 goals for only the 6th time in their 223 @ChampionsLeague matches – they have never conceded 5 pic.twitter.com/lSBDIkFk7F — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 14, 2017

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/FOX Soccer