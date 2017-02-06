Randy Moss Hugs Tom Brady’s Mother After Patriots Win Super Bowl LI

Share this:

Sunday was a historic night for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady helped the Patriots mount the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, as New England erased a 25-point second-half deficit in Super Bowl LI and ultimately defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime.

With the victory, Brady became the first quarterback to ever win five Super Bowls. He also made history by being selected as Super Bowl MVP for the fourth time in his career.

It was an emotional night for the Patriots quarterback off the field as well. Brady’s mother, Gaylnn, has been battling health issues, and leading up to Super Bowl LI it was unclear whether she would be able to be in attendance to see her son play.

She ultimately made the trip and got to witness history. After the Patriots won, she and Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., took the field to partake in the festivities and were greeted by former Patriot Randy Moss.

Moss, who made history with Brady in the 2007 season, clearly was happy to see his former quarterback’s parents, and embraced them both with a hug.

Now that’s a feel-good moment.