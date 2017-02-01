Ravens’ Crockett Gillmore Explains How He Got Unique Name At Last Minute

Share this:

HOUSTON — If not for a last-minute change, Joe Flacco would be throwing passes to a Cameron Gillmore nowadays.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Crockett Gillmore has a unique name, but his parents didn’t always plan it that way. In fact, as Gillmore explained Wednesday to NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava, he almost was named “Cameron” before his mom called an audible just before giving birth on Nov. 16, 1991.

Gillmore also discussed what makes a quarterback elite and whether he’d rather catch passes from Tom Brady or Matt Ryan if he was playing this Sunday in Super Bowl LI. Check out the entire conversation in the video player above.

