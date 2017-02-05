Ray Lewis Gives Patriots Pump-Up Speech For Super Bowl LI In Empty Garage

Share this:

The Super Bowl is the biggest stage in football.

NFL players put in a tremendous amount of work to reach the big game, all with the hopes of ultimately hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

Chances are players don’t need to be motivated for the Super Bowl, but a good ‘ol pump-up speech never hurt anyone. This one comes from NFL legend and two-time Super Bowl champion Ray Lewis, who is known for being one of the best motivators and hype men the league has ever seen.

While these kind of speeches typically take place before the team in the locker room, Lewis opted for an empty garage to give his motivational speech to the New England Patriots before Super Bowl LI.

Bizzare? Yes. But effective? Also yes.

Take a look for yourself.

Say what you want about Lewis, but the man knows how to get your energy flowing.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images