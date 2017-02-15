Real Madrid Vs. Napoli Live Stream: Watch UEFA Champions League Online

Napoli will test the durability of Real Madrid’s European fortress.
The teams will meet Wednesday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 series.
Real Madrid has won 28 and drawn one of its last 33 home games in the Champions League. Napoli hopes Real Madrid’s recent struggles against Italian teams will continue.
Here’s how to watch Real Madrid vs. Napoli online.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 2:45 p.m. ET
Watch: FOX Soccer 2Go
Thumbnail photo via YouTube/UEFA.tv
