Real Madrid Vs. Napoli Live Stream: Watch UEFA Champions League Online

Napoli will test the durability of Real Madrid’s European fortress.

The teams will meet Wednesday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 series.

Real Madrid has won 28 and drawn one of its last 33 home games in the Champions League. Napoli hopes Real Madrid’s recent struggles against Italian teams will continue.

A good omen for Napoli? Real Madrid have lost six home games in the #UCL since 2007/08. 3 of them against Italian teams. pic.twitter.com/nR7dmptvFZ — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 15, 2017

Here’s how to watch Real Madrid vs. Napoli online.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX Soccer 2Go

