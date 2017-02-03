Red Sox, Braves Enjoy Entertaining Twitter ‘Beef’ Leading Up To Super Bowl LI

Share this:

Tweet







The Braves started in Boston, but they’re Atlanta’s Major League Baseball team now. As a result, their rooting interest in Sunday’s Super Bowl LI at Houston’s NRG Stadium should be pretty obvious.

Sorry, Boston Beaneaters fans.

So to declare their support for the Atlanta Falcons, the Braves engaged in some Twitter shenanigans with the Boston Red Sox, who obviously are rooting for the New England Patriots. And it all started with this tweet:

And it only got more entertaining from there.

.@Braves Guess we'll just have to wait and see! 👀 pic.twitter.com/pvrHRTrMHR — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) February 3, 2017

When you think about it, though, can the Braves really lose this Sunday?

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images