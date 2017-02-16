Red Sox Face Big Task Of Replacing David Ortiz In Middle Of Lineup

Share this:

For the first time since 2002, David Ortiz will not be a force in the middle of the Boston Red Sox lineup.

The legendary designated hitter hung up his spikes after the 2016 season, and as the Red Sox get ready to begin full squad workouts in Fort Myers, Fla., the biggest question facing the team doesn’t revolve around the fitness of third basemen Pablo Sandoval or the mental makeup of newly acquired ace Chris Sale.

Rather, the burning question for the Red Sox is how will they replace Ortiz?

Red Sox manager John Farrell spoke with NESN’s Tom Caron on “Red Sox From Fort Myers” and addressed the Red Sox plan of attack for replacing Ortiz.

Hear what Farrell had to say in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images