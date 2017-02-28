NESN Sports Today

Red Sox Have Options At Shortstop In Xander Bogaerts’ Absence

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts played his final spring training game Monday, going 2-for-3 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Bogaerts will depart for Seoul, South Korea on Tuesday where he will meet up with Team Netherlands for the first round of the World Baseball Classic.

In his absence, the Red Sox will look to give a few players time at shortstop, including Brock Holt and Marco Hernandez.

