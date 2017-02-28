Red Sox Have Options At Shortstop In Xander Bogaerts’ Absence

Share this:

Tweet







Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts played his final spring training game Monday, going 2-for-3 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Bogaerts will depart for Seoul, South Korea on Tuesday where he will meet up with Team Netherlands for the first round of the World Baseball Classic.

In his absence, the Red Sox will look to give a few players time at shortstop, including Brock Holt and Marco Hernandez.

Hear NESN’s Steve Lyons break down the team’s shortstop options in the video from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank, above.