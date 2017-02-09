Red Sox To Play Spring Exhibition Game At Naval Academy Vs. Nationals

Share this:

New England Patriots coach and Navy aficionado Bill Belichick might have a particularly strong interest in the Boston Red Sox’s April 1 exhibition game.

That’s because that game will be played at the U.S. Naval Academy against Washington Nationals in the inaugural Naval Academy Baseball Classic. The Nationals announced a three-year agreement Thursday to play one exhibition game per year at Navy’s Max Bishop Stadium, kicking things off with this year’s matchup against the Red Sox.

Just released by Washington Nationals … April 1 at Max Bishop Stadium, the Nationals & Red Sox to play exhibition. https://t.co/rP8QdwEflg — Navy Baseball (@NavyBaseball) February 9, 2017

The April 1 exhibition contest is the last spring training game for both teams before they begin their regular seasons. Tickets will be limited to midshipmen and select members of the U.S. Navy, but fans can watch a national broadcast of the game on ESPN at 2 p.m. ET.

“As a team that has had a number of players who served in the Navy in two world wars, most notably Ted Williams, we are honored to be part of this special exhibition at the Naval Academy and to play in front of hundreds of midshipmen,” Red Sox chairman Tom Werner said in a statement, via NavySports.com.

“And given our deep commitment to caring for veterans in all service branches through our Home Base program, we welcome the opportunity to share what we’ve learned in combating ‘the invisible wounds of war.’ We can think of no better way to take us into the 2017 season.”

