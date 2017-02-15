Red Wings’ Gustav Nyquist Suspended Six Games For Brutal High Stick To Face

Share this:

The Detroit Red Wings will be without Gustav Nyquist at a critical time in the season.

The young forward was suspended six games by the NHL on Wednesday for his brutal high stick to the face of Minnesota Wild forward Jared Spurgeon during Sunday’s game at Xcel Energy Center.

Nyquist only was penalized for the high stick. He was not ejected from the game.

The six-game ban will cost Nyquist $158,333.33 in salary. He’s eligible to return to the Red Wings lineup March 4 against the Edmonton Oilers. That’s the third game in a five-game road trip for Detroit.

