Relive Gerald Green’s Dazzling NBA Dunk Contest Win 10 Years Ago Today

Gerald Green has carved out a nice little role this season as a bench contributor for the Boston Celtics.

But a decade ago, Green was nothing short of a headline-grabber.

The 6-foot-7 forward burst onto the scene in 2005 as a superbly athletic rookie for the Celtics. And while he never developed into an elite scorer, there was one thing he could do better than few others: dunk.

The world found that out on February, 17, 2007, exactly 10 years ago Friday. Green put himself on the map in the 2007 NBA Dunk Contest with a jaw-dropping display of slams, knocking out defending champion Nate Robinson in the finals to become the first Celtic since Dee Brown in 1991 to win the dunk contest.

The then-21-year-old’s winning performance had plenty of highlights: teammate Paul Pierce giving him a perfect feed off the side of the backboard; Green paying homage to Brown with a no-look dunk while jumping over Robinson; and Green closing the door with a gorgeous windmill slam in the finals.

Green finished as a runner-up in the 2008 dunk contest and also competed in the 2013 event, but nothing will match the electric show he put on in 2007.

Check out all of Green’s dunks in the video below.