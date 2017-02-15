Relive The Patriots’ Epic Super Bowl LI Win With This Spine-Tingling Video

Share this:

Super Bowl LI was one that New England Patriots fans will never forget.

In what seemed like insurmountable odds, the Patriots came back from a 25-point second-half deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, clinching their fifth Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

On Wednesday, the Patriots released a hair-raising tribute video, recapping the epic night in a six-minute clip. If you’re a Pats fan, you’re going to want to see this.

Check it out below.

A cinematic tribute to the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history: https://t.co/kWKwO67OuG — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 15, 2017

As the offseason has officially kicked off, and fans will be without football for several months, we have a feeling New England fans will be relishing in Super Bowl glory until the 2017 season finally gets underway.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images