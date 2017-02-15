Relive The Patriots’ Epic Super Bowl LI Win With This Spine-Tingling Video

Super Bowl LI was one that New England Patriots fans will never forget.
In what seemed like insurmountable odds, the Patriots came back from a 25-point second-half deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, clinching their fifth Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.
On Wednesday, the Patriots released a hair-raising tribute video, recapping the epic night in a six-minute clip. If you’re a Pats fan, you’re going to want to see this.
Check it out below.
As the offseason has officially kicked off, and fans will be without football for several months, we have a feeling New England fans will be relishing in Super Bowl glory until the 2017 season finally gets underway.
Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images
