Report: Audi’s Sponsorship Of D.C. United Field Is Third Richest In MLS

Soccer is extremely popular in Audi’s home country of Germany, but the automaker just re-upped its commitment to grow the sport in the U.S.

Audi announced Wednesday it’s secured the naming rights to MLS club D.C. United’s stadium that’s expected to open along the District of Columbia’s southwest waterfront in 2018.

Few details about the agreement have been made public, but a Bloomberg source reportedly confirmed it’s at least a 10-year contract and will be one of the top-three most-valuable endorsement deals in the MLS.

“We are thrilled to partner with such an incredible brand that is not only recognized in North America, but throughout the world. Audi has transcended the automobile industry and fully embraced the culture of soccer, especially in MLS,” Jason Levien, United Managing General Partner, said in a press release. “We couldn’t think of a better partner to name our stadium and we look forward to forging extraordinary memories for years to come at Audi Field.”

The field will reportedly emphasize sustainability, and Audi said the stadium is expected to be awarded a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Gold certificate. D.C. United are set to break ground on the field in the first quarter of 2017.

Audi Field will have 35 luxury suites, hold 20,000 fans and will have a bike valet (because parking your own bike is so difficult and time-consuming). There also will be 500,000 square-feet of retail space, much like the Patriot Place at the New England Patriots’ Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Audi