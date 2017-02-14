Report: Australian Dealership Suggests Porsche Will Make Cayman GT4 RS

Share this:

Tweet







Manufacturers sometimes give their dealers information about products they have waiting in the pipeline before they announce them to the public, and those dealers are supposed keep that information to themselves. Well, it seems like Porsche Centre of Brisbane didn’t get that memo.

Many inside the automotive industry have been speculating Porsche will release a more track-focused version of the current Cayman GT4, and the Queensland, Australia dealership might have validated those rumors Monday, according to CarAdvice.

The store’s Instagram account posted a photo of the 2016 Cayman GT4 that’s since been deleted, with the caption, “Due to high demand, a GT4 RS is on its way — with more power and a (4-liter) flat-six engine, this limited (production) model will turn heads.”

Although Porsche Cars Australia told CarAdvice there isn’t a Cayman GT4 RS in the works, and perhaps the dealer’s social media coordinator got caught up in all the buzz, we’re not so sure. It’s not uncommon for information to leak about an automaker’s upcoming model, only for the manufacturer deny the car’s existence until it planned to publicly announce it.

While the standard Cayman was given a turbocharged in-line four to go with its new name, 718, the supposed GT4 RS would use a traditional Porsche flat-six. Based on what we’ve heard, and Porsche Centre of Brisbane’s post, it likely would be a 4-liter engine, as opposed to the 3.8-liter unit found in the middle of the current GT4.

The regular GT4 produces 385 horsepower, so we’d expect the RS to be knocking on the door of 400 horses. Considering the GT4 already is a beast in its own right, we sincerely hope Porsche Cars Australia was lying, and a hard-core GT4 RS is on its way.

Thumbnail photo via Porsche