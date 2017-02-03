Report: Cardinals Could Trade Up To Draft Clemson QB Deshaun Watson

Share this:

Tweet







The Arizona Cardinals might be preparing for life without Carson Palmer.

The 37-year-old quarterback’s future is up in the air after an underwhelming season in which the Cards went 7-8-1, and there even were rumors, which Palmer denied, that he pulled his kids out of school and moved out of Arizona. But if Palmer does hang ’em up, it sounds as though the Cardinals have a plan.

“If Carson Palmer retires, (Tony) Romo could be an option in Arizona, and sources said the Cardinals are very high on Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson and could be prepared to trade up to land him this spring,” CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported Wednesday. “If the Cardinals determine Watson is out of their reach, Tyrod Taylor is very appealing to Arizona and would be a great fit in (Cardinals head coach) Bruce Arians’ scheme.”

Watson helped lead the Tigers to a national title this season, throwing for 4,593 yards with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in his junior season. The 21-year-old is one of the only legitimate quarterback options in a weak 2017 draft class.

The Cardinals have the 13th pick in this year’s draft. The Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears have the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 picks, respectively, and all are in need of a quarterback.

Thumbnail photo via Dawson Powers/USA TODAY Sports Images