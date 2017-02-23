Richard Jefferson Trolls Kyrie Irving’s Flat Earth Theory With Amazing Shirt

Share this:

Kyrie Irving might not actually believe the earth is flat, but that’s not going to stop his teammates from trolling him.

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard made headlines Friday when he insisted on teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye’s podcast, “Road Trippin’ with RJ and Channing,” that the world is flat because “there is no concrete information except for the information that they’re giving us,” whatever that means. Irving since has said that he knows the earth is round, but Jefferson still knows a good opportunity when he sees one.

The Cavs forward sported a phenomenal T-shirt Wednesday mocking Irving and celebrating Cleveland’s NBA title.

The shirt actually is available online at Fresh Brewed Tees and is selling for $26.99. That’s a pretty good price considering it’s one of the best T-shirts ever.

Photo via Twitter/@demeatloaf

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images