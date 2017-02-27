Richard Sherman Reveals Message From Tom Brady While Posting Jersey Collection

Share this:

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman has a game-worn Tom Brady jersey. And no, it’s not THAT jersey, so feel cross him off the list of suspects.

Sherman posted an Instagram picture of his collection of game-worn jerseys exchanged with other NFL players, and included was a home jersey of the New England Patriots quarterback.

The sleeve of an Odell Beckham, Jr. jersey obstructs Brady’s full message to Sherman, but from what we can see, it says, “RS – I’M STILL … YOU ARE THE BEST!”

Looking through the closet …. quite the collection… A post shared by Richard Sherman (@rsherman25) on Feb 25, 2017 at 11:46am PST

Brady is 1-2 in his career against the Seahawks since Sherman was drafted in 2011. Of course, that one victory was in Super Bowl XLIX. Brady and Sherman shook hands after that game.

Sherman caused a stir after the Seahawks beat the Patriots in 2012, when he posted a picture of him and Brady on Twitter with the caption “U MAD BRO?” Sherman intercepted Brady in that game.

Sherman publicly supported Brady in the quarterbacks’ battle against the NFL over Deflategate.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images