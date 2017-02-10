Rick Ross Puked His Brains Out Partying With Rob Gronkowski Post-Super Bowl

Share this:

Rick Ross apparently couldn’t keep up.

Rob Gronkowski partied hard with the popular rapper Tuesday night at Foxwoods Resort Casino after the New England Patriots celebrated their Super Bowl LI win over the Atlanta Falcons with a parade through the streets of Boston, and from the sound of it, Ross had a little too much to drink.

Ross explained on “The Brilliant Idiots” podcast with Charlamagne Tha God and Andrew Schulz in the aftermath of partying with Gronk that he puked his brains out while on stage with the Patriots tight end.

Check out the video below to hear The Boss’ recount of the madness.

Warning: some language in the video below is NSFW.