Rob Gronkowski All Fired Up On Twitter After Patriots Win Super Bowl LI

Rob Gronkowski wasn’t able to play in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons after suffering a season-ending injury during the regular season, but the New England Patriots tight end was jacked up on Twitter after his team’s incredible win.

New England Patriots Super Bowl Champs!!! — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) February 6, 2017

The Patriots won 34-28 in overtime, erasing a 28-3 deficit to cement the best comeback in Super Bowl history. It’s the only Super Bowl ever to be decided in OT.

Gronk also posed for a photo with his quarterback and Super Bowl LI MVP Tom Brady.

Gronkowski did play a key role in New England’s win over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX, and you can bet missing this championship experience will fuel him to work even harder in his comeback from injury.

