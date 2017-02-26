Rob Gronkowski At Daytona 500 Is Going Exactly Like You’d Expect

Share this:

Back injury or not, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has never been one to lay low during the offseason.

Having recently declared he’ll be ready for Week 1 next season, Gronkowski took a break from injury rehab to head to Daytona International Speedway for Sunday’s Daytona 500. And anyone who expected Gronkowski to be a little subdued after a long season, clearly doesn’t know the man.

Catching up with Rob Gronkowski, who is at his first Daytona 500, and is, of course, hanging with the Monster Girls. pic.twitter.com/KtcfIMLr1n — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 26, 2017

It might be Gronkowski’s first time at a Daytona 500, but he certainly looks right at home.

The Tallest guy in Daytona. Looks super familiar. @RobGronkowski pic.twitter.com/7vvNhA980x — Josh Eye (@Ol_Boy4) February 26, 2017

The recently revealed Monster Energy Girls’ outfits weren’t popular with everyone, but it’s fair to assume that Gronkowski has no complaints about them.

