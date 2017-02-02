Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek Reportedly ‘Had a Fling’ But No Longer Are Dating

Share this:

So what the heck is going on between former New England Patriots cheerleader Camille Kostek and tight end Rob Gronkowski?

The two have been linked romantically since 2015, and while Gronk brought a mystery date to last year’s Oscars, Kostek later said they still were together. But a TMZ Sports’ report Wednesday shed some new light on their relationship — or lack thereof.

Multiple sources close to the injured tight end told TMZ Sports they’re “100 percent not dating, period.”

“We’re told Rob and Camille “had a fling” a while back — but it was never anything official and Gronk has moved on,” TMZ Sports wrote.

That’s odd, especially considering Kostek was introduced as Gronk’s girlfriend on Barstool Sports’ Super Bowl show, according to TMZ Sports.

#BarstoolRundown EXCLUSIVE from @camillekostek Gronk has been telling 69 jokes since he was THREE pic.twitter.com/MAveffTljm — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 1, 2017

And Kostek has posted Instagram photos of her wearing No. 87’s jersey as recently as Jan. 15.

Peace out Houston✌🏽️Onto the next #ThisIsOurHouse 📷 @justinhammondphoto MUA: @sea_glam A photo posted by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on Jan 15, 2017 at 7:50am PST

So, once again we ask, what in the Sam Hill is going on?

