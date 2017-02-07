Rob Gronkowski Chugs Beer, Spikes Can At Patriots’ Super Bowl Victory Parade

Share this:

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski wasn’t able to suit up for the historic Super Bowl LI comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons but he was still celebrating at full force Monday during the Patriots’ Super Bowl Parade.

Gronkowski doesn’t let anything stand between him and a good time, and Monday was certainly no different. A fan tossed the star tight end a beer during the parade and Gronkowski promptly chugged it and spiked the can from atop his duckboat.

This isn’t the first time that the Patriots tight end has celebrated a Super Bowl victory with a beer spike.

Party on, Gronk.

Check out the latest Gronk spike in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images