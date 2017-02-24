Rob Gronkowski ‘No Doubt’ Expects To Be Ready For Week 1 After Third Back Surgery

Share this:

Tweet







Hamstring and back injuries limited Rob Gronkowski to just eight games during the 2016 NFL season, but the New England Patriots tight end believes he’ll be at full strength by the time the 2017 campaign begins in September.

“Yes, for sure,” Gronkowski said in a recent interview with ESPN’s Cari Champion when asked if he expects to play Week 1. “No doubt.”

The Patriots placed Gronkowski on injured reserve in early December after he underwent the third back surgery of his career. The 27-year-old is tremendously effective when he is on the field — he averaged 21.6 yards per reception this season — but his checkered injury history has put his NFL future in question.

Champion asked Gronkowski how much longer he plans to play in the league.

“I’m not really sure,” he responded. “I mean, I still love playing the game, and as of right now, I want to play as long as I possibly could play. My mindset is to keep on going.”

Injuries aside, Gronkowski remains the NFL’s best tight end when healthy, earning first-team All-Pro honors in each of his last four full seasons (2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015).

With Martellus Bennett and Matt Lengel set to hit free agency next month, Gronkowski and Rob Housler are the only Patriots tight ends currently under contract for next season.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images