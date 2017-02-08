Rob Gronkowski Partied With Rick Ross After Patriots’ Super Bowl Parade

Rob Gronkowski’s partying didn’t end with the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl parade.
The Patriots tight end ripped it well into the night Tuesday after spending his morning and afternoon celebrating New England’s Super Bowl LI victory with a parade through the streets of Boston. Gronk first stopped at a rally in Providence, where he almost dropped several Lombardi Trophies, and then proceeded to party at Foxwoods Resort Casino with rapper Rick Ross.
Several videos of Gronk partying at Foxwoods have surfaced on social media, and it’s safe to say he had a phenomenal time celebrating the Patriots’ fifth Super Bowl title (and his second ring).
Check out the Gronk videos below, which Coed.com uncovered on Instagram.
When you got Super bowl champs New England patriots own @gronk and the biggest boss @richforever with @blackbottleboys own @djohmz413 and bottles of that @officialbelaire you already know it's lit!!!! Shouts out to @shrinefoxwoods for the hospitality!!!!!
