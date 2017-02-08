Rob Gronkowski Partied With Rick Ross After Patriots’ Super Bowl Parade

Share this:

Rob Gronkowski’s partying didn’t end with the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl parade.

The Patriots tight end ripped it well into the night Tuesday after spending his morning and afternoon celebrating New England’s Super Bowl LI victory with a parade through the streets of Boston. Gronk first stopped at a rally in Providence, where he almost dropped several Lombardi Trophies, and then proceeded to party at Foxwoods Resort Casino with rapper Rick Ross.

Several videos of Gronk partying at Foxwoods have surfaced on social media, and it’s safe to say he had a phenomenal time celebrating the Patriots’ fifth Super Bowl title (and his second ring).

Check out the Gronk videos below, which Coed.com uncovered on Instagram.

When Gronk takes your cellphone A video posted by Arian (@djarian_) on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:42pm PST

BANANAS @shrinefoxwoods Rick Ross + @gronk + others A video posted by Buddy Costa (@djcosta) on Feb 7, 2017 at 10:35pm PST

H/t to Coed