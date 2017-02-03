Rob Gronkowski Silences Doubters As Part Of NFL Players Reading Mean Tweets

Share this:

Make no mistake about it, Rob Gronkowski can read.

The New England Patriots tight end has left no doubt — when he’s on the field — what he’s capable of as a football player. He’s also a generally fun-loving guy who probably lists partying at or near the top of the list of his favorite activities.

That combination — a partying jock — might lead some to question Gronkowski’s intelligence. We’re not doing that, we’re just saying some might, including at least one Twitter user who had no problem questioning Gronkowski’s scholastic achievements.

Gronkowski and a host of NFL stars appeared on the latest “Celebrities Read Mean Tweets” segment on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and the results are predictably hilarious.

Check it out below. A quick warning, though: There is some insensitive language and, uh, suggestions that are beeped out in the video.