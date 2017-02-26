Rob Gronkowski Wants Martellus Bennett To Score In NFL Free Agency

Share this:

Martellus Bennett enjoyed an extremely productive first season with the New England Patriots, and if the soon-to-be free agent tight end doesn’t return to New England, fellow tight end Rob Gronkowski hopes he leaves for a massive payday.

Gronkowski was at the Daytona 500 on Sunday, and the star tight end shared his thoughts on Bennett’s free agency with Drew Davison of the Star-Telegram.

“I’m hoping he breaks the bank,” Gronkowski said per Davison. “Whenever you see a tight end break the bank, it’s good for the industry. It’s good for the position. You want to see the position grow. I want to see him do whatever he’s got to do, but I don’t make the calls.”

Bennett filled in admirably once Gronkowski went down with a season-ending knee injury. The veteran tight end caught 55 passes for 701 yards and a team-leading seven touchdowns while also excelling as a blocker.

If Bennett elects to re-sign, he will give the Pats a lethal dynamic duo at tight end, as well as injury insurance for Gronkowski. The alternative, however, appears to be the more likely scenario, as Bennett will be highly coveted as the top tight end on the free-agent market.

Free agency officially begins March 9 at 4 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images