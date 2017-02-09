Robert Alford Celebrates Tom Brady Pick-Six Before Quickly Deleting Tweet

Share this:

Tweet







Robert Alford really was proud of his Super Bowl LI interception return for a touchdown, result of the game be damned.

The Atlanta Falcons cornerback put the New England Patriots in a real bad spot Sunday when he picked off a Tom Brady pass and returned it all the way for a touchdown late in the first half. The score put the Falcons up 21-0, and Atlanta was sitting pretty with halftime approaching.

Of course, that was one of the last reasons for celebration on the Falcons sideline. Despite eventually pushing the lead to 28-3, the Falcons were shocked by the Patriots who erased the 25-point deficit and ultimately won the game in overtime.

A couple of days later, however, Alford thought he’d celebrate his pick-six, the first of its kind against Brady in the legendary quarterback’s seven Super Bowl appearances. Alford did so with a tweet late Wednesday night.

Unsurprisingly, the tweet was deleted shortly after being published. But it still got plenty of attention.

@rockorocky Well since you lost, I fixed it for you: pic.twitter.com/BRSt2fgOog — Five Ring Tommy (@WillBrabrook) February 9, 2017

@rockorocky you can have your INT, we'll take biggest comeback over first int return any day pic.twitter.com/Qe57ASaWnE — Frank KCCO (@FrankTE83) February 9, 2017

In some ways, you could understand why a player would be proud of such a big play. An interception return for a touchdown against arguably the best quarterback of all time is something to be proud of, even if your team ultimately lost the game. The timing, however, and to put it on Twitter, is maybe not the greatest of ideas.

H/t to Barstool Sports

Thumbnail photo via Dan Powers/USA TODAY Sports Images