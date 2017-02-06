Robert Alford Stuns Tom Brady, Patriots With 82-Yard Pick-Six In Super Bowl LI

Share this:

HOUSTON — Stunning. Simply stunning.

In what most prognosticators expected to be a tight contest or a comfortable New England Patriots win, the Atlanta Falcons shocked everyone by leaping out to a 21-0 first-half lead in Super Bowl LI.

After Atlanta scored touchdowns on consecutive offensive possessions during the second quarter, Falcons cornerback Robert Alford broke the game wide open with less than three minutes remaining before halftime.

Alford stepped in front of a Tom Brady pass and took it 82 yards to the house, evading a diving Brady and sprinting untouched into the end zone.

It was the first postseason pick-six of Brady’s career. He had thrown just four interceptions all season.

No team ever has won a Super Bowl after trailing by more than 10 points.

