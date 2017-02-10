Robert Kraft Compares Chances Of Tom Brady’s Retirement To Brexit Reversal

Share this:

From across the pond, Robert Kraft bears gifts for New England Patriots fans in the form of more good news about Tom Brady.

The Patriots owner appeared on British radio station talkSPORT on Friday to discuss his team’s victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI and bask in congratulations from segments of the NFL’s overseas fan base. Early in the wide-ranging interview, host Jim White asked Kraft whether Brady might retire, having won his fifth championship.

“I would say there’s as much a chance of that as there is the Brexit vote being turned over,” Kraft quipped.

Brady, 39, told SiriusXM radio earlier this week he’s having “too much fun” to retire now.

Kraft’s comment only reinforces those expectations and seemingly confirm reports, which say the Patriots are planning for Brady to play for a few more years.

Kraft also revealed he’d like for the Patriots to play a game in London in the coming years. That won’t happen in 2017, but Kraft said the Patriots will aim for one of the NFL international games in the British capital in 2018.

Chances are, Brady will lead the Patriots onto the field when they make their grand return to London.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images