Robert Kraft Has Message For Patriots Haters In Revealing Interview

As Taylor Swift once sang, “Haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate,” but the New England Patriots gonna win, win, win, win, win.

OK, so I added that last little part about the Pats, but when you think about it, “Shake It Off” is the perfect anthem for New England. Just consider what Patriots owner Robert Kraft told Andrea Kremer in a “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” clip from an interview that will air Tuesday night at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.

When asked about Deflategate, Kraft had a message for the haters.

“Envy and jealousy are incurable diseases,” Kraft told Kremer, via WEEI.com. “The haters still hate. And I understand it, and we’ll do our best to keep them in that position.”

He added: “I really don’t hold grudges. I mean, I remember everything, but I move on.”

The Patriots are just shaking it all off.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images