Robert Kraft: Super Bowl LI Sweetest Patriots Title Due To (Deflategate)

Robert Kraft never actually said Deflategate on the podium following the New England Patriots’ miraculous Super Bowl LI win, but he didn’t need to. We can read between the lines.

After receiving the Vince Lombardi Trophy from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who was booed by the NRG Stadium crowd, the Patriots owner grabbed the microphone and delivered a message.

Robert Kraft: "A lot has transpired last 2 years. Don't think that needs any explanation..this is unequivocally the sweetest (championship)" — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) February 6, 2017

Enough said.

There were no middle fingers. There was no sticking it to Goodell. Tom Brady even shook hands with Goodell.

The win was all the Patriots wanted, and that’s what they got after coming back from a 25-point deficit to top the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime.

But, like we said, the fans still got to boo. And boo they did.

Roger Goodell getting booed and hating life. pic.twitter.com/mGjiUVn1Mo — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) February 6, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images