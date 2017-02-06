Robert Kraft Wants ‘Stolen’ Super Bowl Ring Back From Vladimir Putin

Share this:

Robert Kraft is familiar with Super Bowl success.

The New England Patriots owner has seen his team climb to the NFL mountaintop on four occasions, with the opportunity of a fifth time in Super Bowl LI.

As a result of his team’s success, Kraft is the owner of some impressive jewelry, in the form of four Super Bowl rings. Or so we thought.

While meeting with Vladimir Putin in 2005, Kraft reportedly has one of his Super Bowl rings swiped by the Russian president, which he has still yet to return.

Over a decade later, Kraft is still lobbying for the ring, as he told Fox News on Sunday.

“I do have an emotional attachment to that ring,” Kraft told Fox News.

Although Kraft’s efforts to regain the ring have failed to date, he’s hoping President Donald Trump could assist him in the mission.

“I was willing to have one made with his (Putin) name on it. Maybe we will have the new president bring it to him when he connects with him,” Kraft said.

As their personal friendship has been well-documented, maybe Trump will go the extra mile to help out his buddy.

