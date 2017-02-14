Rockets’ James Harden Trolls Stephen A. Smith Over His Atrocious Jump Shot

Houston Rockets guard James Harden is a leading NBA MVP candidate this season, and Tuesday he did an interview with Stephen A. Smith for ESPN’s “First Take” in which the All-Star guard attempted to add to his assist total with Smith’s help.
During the interview, Smith, who played basketball at Winston-Salem State University, tried to show off his 3-point jump shot while Harden fed him the rock, and his jumper seemed to be a bit rusty.
Harden took to Twitter to jab Smith, posting a video of him air balling a jumper, accompanied by a few laughing emojis and a short message.
The Rockets guard, who is averaging 29.1 points and 11.3 assists per contest, then backtracked in the name of the holiday.
We sure hope Smith’s jump shot didn’t look like that at Winston-Salem State.
Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images
