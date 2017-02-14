Rockets’ James Harden Trolls Stephen A. Smith Over His Atrocious Jump Shot

Share this:

Tweet







Houston Rockets guard James Harden is a leading NBA MVP candidate this season, and Tuesday he did an interview with Stephen A. Smith for ESPN’s “First Take” in which the All-Star guard attempted to add to his assist total with Smith’s help.

During the interview, Smith, who played basketball at Winston-Salem State University, tried to show off his 3-point jump shot while Harden fed him the rock, and his jumper seemed to be a bit rusty.

Harden took to Twitter to jab Smith, posting a video of him air balling a jumper, accompanied by a few laughing emojis and a short message.

The Rockets guard, who is averaging 29.1 points and 11.3 assists per contest, then backtracked in the name of the holiday.

Please people, it's Valentines Day show @stephenasmith some love today. Lol — James Harden (@JHarden13) February 14, 2017

In all seriousness, I had a great time shooting around with @stephenasmith. Good convo, good vibes. — James Harden (@JHarden13) February 14, 2017

We sure hope Smith’s jump shot didn’t look like that at Winston-Salem State.

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images