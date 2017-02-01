Roger Goodell ‘Comfortable’ With Deflategate Decision: ‘We’re Moving On From That’

Share this:

HOUSTON — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed Deflategate on Wednesday during his annual pre-Super Bowl news conference, saying he had no regrets over his handling of the deflated-footballs controversy.

“We had a violation,” Goodell said. “We went through a process. We applied the discipline in accordance with our process. It was litigated, as you know, extensively and validated by the Second Circuit Court of Appeals. So we’re moving on from that. That’s part of our history, but it’s something that we’re comfortable with the process, with the decision. And like I say, we’re focusing on the game now.”

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was suspended for the first four games of this season for his alleged role in Deflategate. The Patriots went 3-1 without Brady and 13-1 after he returned to secure a spot in Super Bowl LI.

New England will face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

