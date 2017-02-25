Roush Fenway’s Lists of Daytona ‘Firsts’ Is Actually Pretty Impressive

Share this:

Daytona International Speedway has been kind to Roush Fenway Racing drivers, both past and present.

Greg Biffle, Trevor Bayne, David Ragan and Ryan Reed all logged their first career wins at the historic track.

Biffle registered his first victory in his rookie season with RFR in 2003. At the 2.5-mile superspeedway, Biffle incredibly found his way to the front of the pack, despite starting 30th, and led the final 21 laps en route to his first win.

In 2011, while racing for the Wood Brothers, Bayne earned his first career checkered flag on the biggest stage of them all, the Daytona 500. Bayne started 32nd in the race, but led the final six laps to clinch the victory. He made history that day, becoming the youngest winner of the Great American Race at just 20 years old.

Later that season, Ragan started the scheduled 160-lap race at Daytona in the fifth spot, and led for a total of seven laps on three separate occasions. He retook the lead on lap 163 in overtime and cruised to his first ever Cup win.

Reed’s first win came at the season-opener at Daytona in 2015. He qualified for the eighth spot in the 120-lap race, and didn’t take his first lead until lap 88. At the race’s end, Reed found his way into the lead and narrowly defeated the competition.

Roush Fenway has accounted for a total of 198 Cup Series starts at Daytona, recording six wins, two of which at the Daytona 500. The club also has claimed five poles, 38 top-five finishes and 72 top-10’s.

RFR will try to claim another Daytona victory at the Great American Race on Sunday. The green flag is set to wave at 2 p.m. ET.

