Royals’ Brian Flynn Suffers Barn-Related Injury Prior To Spring Training

The Kansas City Royals might be in the market for a left-handed relief pitcher.

Royals left-handed pitcher Brian Flynn was injured when he was working on his barn and fell through the roof, according to multiple reports and confirmed by manager Ned Yost on Tuesday.

Flynn sustained a broken rib and three non-displaced fractures in his vertebrae. He is expected to miss eight weeks, according to The Kansas City Star’s Rustin Dodd.

The 26-year-old relief pitcher had a breakout season in 2016, posting a 2.60 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings during his year in the majors.

Kansas City did sign former Chicago Cubs reliever Travis Wood on Monday who will now likely be in the mix to compete for the open bullpen spot.

Flynn’s barn fall will join a long list of weird injuries in baseball history. Remember Trevor Bauer and the drone?

