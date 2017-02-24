Rusney Castillo’s Mistake Looms Large In Red Sox’s Spring Training Opener

Share this:

Rusney Castillo’s spring training didn’t get off to a good start.

A lot of eyes are on Castillo, as he’s no longer on the 40-man roster, and he’s entering Year 4 of a seven-year, $72.5 million contract. And those eyes saw an unfortunate thing Thursday.

The outfielder didn’t run out a ground ball on a double play during the Red Sox’s 9-6 win over Northeastern at JetBlue Park in their spring training opener, and it was a moment that John Farrell later directly addressed with reporters.

“Disappointing for a couple of reasons,” Farrell said, via MassLive.com’s Christopher Smith. “One, he lost the number of outs. But still, regardless of the number of outs, getting down the line is controllable. And for a player in his situation where every little aspect of the game is important, that was something that was addressed in the moment. And like I said, he needs to execute the game situation. And for that matter, every player. But that obviously stood out.”

Not a good start, indeed.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images