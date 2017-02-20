Russell Westbrook’s Beef With Kevin Durant Might Not Be Over After All

If you thought Kevin Durant’s alley-oop pass to Russell Westbrook in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game was a sign the former teammates were over their apparent beef, well, you’re probably wrong.
Durant downplayed the play during a halftime interview, and Westbrook didn’t sound like someone who was ready to bury the hatchet when asked after the game about the highlight-reel connection.
In fact, the Oklahoma City Thunder star made things really awkward with a reporter after the game, suggesting that perhaps he still holds a grudge against Durant, who left OKC in free agency this past offseason and signed with the Golden State Warriors.
First, the play…
Now, the bench’s reaction…
And Durant’s reaction to the bench’s reaction…
Finally, here is Westbrook making things weird with the media…
It wasn’t icy. But it also wasn’t a warm reunion, by any means.
Maybe Westbrook was just messing around after the game. Or maybe he’s still pissed at Durant for leaving him behind in search of greener pastures.
Or maybe — just maybe — we’re making way too much of this rivalry … yeah, that’s probably it.
