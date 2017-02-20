Russell Westbrook’s Beef With Kevin Durant Might Not Be Over After All

Share this:

If you thought Kevin Durant’s alley-oop pass to Russell Westbrook in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game was a sign the former teammates were over their apparent beef, well, you’re probably wrong.

Durant downplayed the play during a halftime interview, and Westbrook didn’t sound like someone who was ready to bury the hatchet when asked after the game about the highlight-reel connection.

In fact, the Oklahoma City Thunder star made things really awkward with a reporter after the game, suggesting that perhaps he still holds a grudge against Durant, who left OKC in free agency this past offseason and signed with the Golden State Warriors.

First, the play…

Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook teamed up for an alley-oop in the NBA All-Star Game as the @StateFarm Right Combination. pic.twitter.com/VdxalwDYcH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 20, 2017

Now, the bench’s reaction…

If you're wondering what it sounded like on the Western Conference bench when KD and Russ reconnected… #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/ueqcoH7XWR — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 20, 2017

And Durant’s reaction to the bench’s reaction…

Finally, here is Westbrook making things weird with the media…

It wasn’t icy. But it also wasn’t a warm reunion, by any means.

Maybe Westbrook was just messing around after the game. Or maybe he’s still pissed at Durant for leaving him behind in search of greener pastures.

Or maybe — just maybe — we’re making way too much of this rivalry … yeah, that’s probably it.