Russell Wilson Doesn’t Think Donald Trump’s Presidency Will Last Four Years

Russell Wilson isn’t interested in sticking to sports.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback isn’t known for publicly dispensing his political views, but that changed Tuesday in a 36-minute Facebook Live video he posted from a barber shop. Wilson weighed in on a number of different topics, among them our 45th president, Donald Trump.

While revealing he voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, Wilson shared his dislike for Trump, at one point saying he doesn’t think the president will make it through his first full term. Here’s an excerpt of the video that includes that quote:

Russell Wilson on Trump pic.twitter.com/VqXzlEovwX — Sam HawkBadger (@hwkbgr) January 31, 2017

“I don’t even know if he’s going to be able to last four years, in my opinion,” Wilson said of Trump. “You don’t want to wish bad upon anybody because if he doesn’t last four years, that means that something went wrong, so hopefully nothing goes wrong, anymore that it’s already doing. But it’s just been a crazy 10 days already.”

Wilson also recalled going through Los Angeles International Airport and seeing people protest Trump’s immigration ban, which temporarily bars citizens of seven countries from entering the U.S.

“We go to the LAX airport and there’s people all over the place fighting for their lives and protesting and all that,” Wilson said. “All the protests that have gone on through the African-American community, through obviously the Muslim community, too — (if) we’re gonna be a nation that says we’re equal, we have to be equal.”

Wilson is just one of many athletes to give their thoughts on Trump, but few NFL players have spoken as openly about our current president.

