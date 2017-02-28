Ryan Kesler Has Special Surprise For Ducks Fan Who’s A Cancer Survivor

Share this:

Sports can be pretty awesome, and sometimes the best moments go well beyond the final box score.

One of the best examples of that has to be Anaheim Ducks superfan Cindi Opdyke.

Opdyke has faced some tough challenges in her life, as she was diagnosed with stage 3B melanoma when she was 22 years old. But one of the things that’s brought her immense joy along the way has been watching the Ducks, especially her favorite player, Ryan Kesler.

The Ducks recently shared Opdyke’s story, and Kesler was incredibly moved by what he read. So he got a hold of her on the phone and asked to meet her after an upcoming game, and he also offered her seats close to the glass and a tour around the locker room.

You can hear their touching phone call, as well as more about Opdyke’s story and her experience meeting Kesler, in the Ducks’ video below.